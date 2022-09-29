SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.77 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.58 or 0.99964949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057739 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064681 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00080052 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

