SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.61

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 7119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
SITE Centers Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
SITE Centers Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Articles
