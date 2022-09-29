SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.61

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 7119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

SITE Centers Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

