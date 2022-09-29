SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in September

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 23,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,332. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

