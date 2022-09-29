SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SLC Agrícola Stock Performance

SLC Agrícola stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. SLC Agrícola has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.60.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

