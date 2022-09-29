Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMKG remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems
