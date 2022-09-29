Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMKG remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

