SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

SMART Global Price Performance

SGH opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $845.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.38. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global



SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.



