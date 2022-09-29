Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.76.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

