Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 134,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,176. Snam has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

