SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $362,520.00 and approximately $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003730 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowSwap is snowswap.org/iearn. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

