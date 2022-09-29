Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.4% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 154,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

