Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SQM opened at $95.33 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.