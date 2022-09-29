Societe Generale Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 38

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Societe Generale from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of boohoo group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

