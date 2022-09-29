Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 97.3% in September

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,569. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HSBC raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

