SolFarm Price Reaches $10.69 (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can currently be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SolFarm Coin Profile

SolFarm was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

