Solrise Finance Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $38,985.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,465,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana."

