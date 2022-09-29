Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNOA remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

