Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 9.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 85,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,711,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.
In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
