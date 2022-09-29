Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 12.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 159,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 66,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,839. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.