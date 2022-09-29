Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.21. 1,872,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,530,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

