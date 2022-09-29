Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PJAN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,033. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

