Southern Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,353,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

