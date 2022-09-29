Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,669 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 1.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. 60,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,627. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

