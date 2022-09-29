SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $154.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

