SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

