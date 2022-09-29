SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $42.39. 395,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,435. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.