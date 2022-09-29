SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $40,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $42.34. 386,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

