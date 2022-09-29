SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,077 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,573. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

