SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,205,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 103,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,573. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

