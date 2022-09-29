SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 8.7% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $18,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,807. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

