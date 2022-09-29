Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.22

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 3205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

