Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

