SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 976,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

SPS Commerce stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,687. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.