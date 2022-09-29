StaFi (FIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.76 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StaFi has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

