Standard Protocol (STND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,943.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $89,943.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 94,600,000 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

