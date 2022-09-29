Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $4.63 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

