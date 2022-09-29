Starcoin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Starcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Starcoin

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,029,915 coins. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

