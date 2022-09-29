Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $72.64

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.64, but opened at $74.17. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 2,588 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

