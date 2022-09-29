Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 41,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,715,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 212,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,944,000 after buying an additional 631,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

