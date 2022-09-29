Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.74

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.74 and last traded at $94.67, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.41.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jason Scott Keiper purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 21.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stepan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 76,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

