Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.16

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after buying an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

