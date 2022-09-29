Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 330,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile



EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

