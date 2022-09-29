Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Trimmed by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,587 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $658,697. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

