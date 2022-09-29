StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
ELTK stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.96.
About Eltek
