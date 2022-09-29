StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

