StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.