StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

SBFG stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

