StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 186.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.