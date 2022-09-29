StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.69.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
