StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

RealNetworks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.