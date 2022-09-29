Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 289,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 482,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.
