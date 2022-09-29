Stream Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,563.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.19 million and $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002837 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010983 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00146439 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

